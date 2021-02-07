GHOne TV's News Anchor Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman wins ICFJ’s prize for Covid-19 reporting

GHOne TV's journalist and anchor, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman has emerged one of the winners of the International Center for Journalists’ (ICFJ) global contest on covid-19 reporting.
Ridwan made it to the 3rd place under the Science and Health category out of 672 entries from 25 countries with a documentary which in 2020 received a Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) award for shining the light on covid-19 waste management and fears over a new wave of infection.
While the pandemic has overwhelmed the news cycle and dominated headlines around the world, the young journalist offered a rare perspective on used PPE disposal and gives comprehensive coverage of waste management gaps in Ghana's response to the covid-19 pandemic.
According to Stella Roque, ICFJ Director of Community Engagement, winners of the reporting contest are members of the ICFJ Global Health Crisis Reporting Forum, an initiative that connects journalists covering the COVID-19 crisis with experts and resources. Judges selected the winners from 672 entries and evaluated them based on the reporting rigour, data and multimedia utilisation, and overall storytelling. The winning journalists will receive cash prizes.
“This reporting contest showed us the breadth of the coverage journalists in the ICFJ network is providing to their communities about the pandemic, a crisis that has touched us all. Despite misinformation, declining newsroom revenue and even attacks on journalists, reporters worldwide are providing accurate and life-saving information on COVID-19. We congratulate our winners on their excellent coverage.”
In a press statement on its website, the centre explained how the winning entries explained complicated science, revealed pandemic-related corruption and exposed inequalities that have harmed society’s most vulnerable.
First, second and third place winners were selected across three categories for reporting in Arabic, English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. The story categories were science and health; transparency, crime and corruption; and inequality, business and economics.
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman is a multiple award winning broadcast journalist with more than 7 years experience.
He began his journalism career with the JoyNews channel of the Multimedia Group Limited in 2013 as general news reporter.
He currently works at GHOneTV as a producer, a news anchor, and a senior reporter.
Ridwan is a recipient of the 2018 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, a global prestigious award run by the European Commission.
Ridwan, in May 2018, was named as finalist for the 2018 edition of the International Centre for Journalists’ prestigious Michael Elliott Award.
He is Ghana's 2017 Best reporter in Development Journalism.
He is also a recipient of the African Media Initiative award for Best African Journalist for Peace and Security Reporting 2017 and 2016 Best Journalist Award in Rural Reporting from the Ghana Journalists Association.
Ridwan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.