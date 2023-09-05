GhIS marks Founders’ Day

Diana Mensah Sep - 05 - 2023 , 17:36

The President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Alhaji Daud Sulemana, has urged members of the institution to commit themselves not only towards maintaining the high standards required by the profession but to also push the boundaries of the profession.

“Let us remember that our work does not only define property lines but also shapes the very fabric of our society by contributing to infrastructure, urban planning, disaster management and sustainable development,” he said.

Alhaji Sulemana was addressing the 2023 Founders’ Day celebration of the institution in Accra.

He said it was proper that members of the institution acknowledged the new challenges and opportunities they faced, which required them to build on existing foundations to confront those situations.

“We also acknowledge that we are facing new challenges and opportunities, such as technological innovations, climate change, urbanisation, globalisation, and social change. Therefore, we must build on the foundations laid by our founders, and strive to enhance our skills, knowledge, standards and services.

“We must also uphold our values of professionalism, integrity, excellence, and social responsibility,” he said.

A formal inauguration of the institution was held on August 28, 1970.

During the 2017/18 session, the Governing Council reinstituted August 28 to be commemorated every year as the Founders’ Day of the institution.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: "Embracing the Legacy: Celebrating Our Founders and Building on their Foundations”.

The Founders’ Day celebration focused on honouring living past presidents, the immediate past Executive Director and other members of the institution who had contributed to the success and growth of land surveying, valuation and estate surveying divisions and the institution as a whole.

Awards were also handed to members of the Institution who had received national awards for their roles in the construction of the first Ghana Infectious Disease Centre at Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality and for their role in Ghana’s prosecution of the maritime boundary dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.

The awardees included Geoffreyson Arthur Atieku, Princess Eva Monica Boateng, Mrs Grace Djan Winful, John Christian Acquaah, Kwadwo Boakye-Agyeman , Prof. Edward Badu (Nana Mensa Bonsu, Asakyirihene), Sam Asare , Kofi Obeng-Ayirebi, Emmanuel Bentil, Ian Agbenyega, Benjamin Kwesi Larbi, Franklin Liggie-Kudonoo, Obed Ampadu-Asiamah, Rev. Prof. John Ayer, Emmanuel Adjei Mohenu, Joseph Tetteh Odametey, and Dr Cosmas Asante.

A former President of the institution, Jonathan Allotey Abossey, challenged surveyors to renew their commitment to their profession, institution, and the nation.

He further charged them to embrace their legacy with appreciation and responsibility as they built a solid foundation of innovation and excellence.

Mr. Abossey indicated that although the institution had come a long way, chalking many successes along the way, there were still some areas worth considering to build the legacy on.

These, he said, included the continuation of discussions on the creation of faculties to embrace members of other relevant disciplines, while encouraging traditional courses, encouraging and empowering the Young Surveyors Network to act as the “future face” and “replacement pool” of the institution, as well as encouraging and empowering the “women in surveying” to serve as role models for girls and young ladies in second and tertiary educational institutions.

The Chairperson of the Public Affairs Committee, Dr Tina Dzigbordi Wemegah, thanked the founders for their hard work and commitment to building a formidable institution.