Ebenezer SHS Board, Old students kick against Agenda 111 project over land encroachment

Diana Mensah Sep - 05 - 2023 , 17:12

The Board of Governors and Old Students Association of the Ebenezer Senior High School in Accra have criticised what they describe as “a forceful encroachment” on the school’s land for a hospital project.

An Agenda 111 hospital project meant for the community is said to have been earmarked to be sited on the school’s walled premises.

At a news conference in Accra last Sunday, the Chairman of the Board of Governors and an old student of the school, Samuel Aryee, said they would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the future prospects of the school were guarded and preserved.

He said two similar state projects in the area on two different plots had stalled, stressing that the situation could not justify the need for another plot for the hospital project, particularly on the school’s compound without recourse to the school.

He said the various stakeholders of the school were involved in further engagement with relevant authorities to end the saga.

Mr Aryee said the move was not in the best interest of the school and its future prospects.

History

The Ebenezer Senior High School, established over 80 years ago at Dansoman in Accra, is one of the oldest second-cycle institutions in the country.

However, despite its chequered history, authorities say the school is currently struggling with an infrastructure deficit to cope with the ever-increasing numbers in enrolment in recent times.

The school’s purposed developments earmarked for the land include a boys' dormitory, a multi-purpose dining hall, an assembly hall, a classroom block, staff quarters, a sick bay, an administration block and a sports complex.

Mr Aryee said the school was originally sited on a 90-plot land, but that the public had encroached on 45 plots.

He said the school authorities were exploring various options and avenues to address the encroachments, stressing that it was the only senior high school in the Dansoman community and the neighbourhood.

He said it was, therefore, important to them to protect the school and its property for future development.