GhIE signs MoU with Assin Owirenkyi Council

Timothy Gobah Oct - 06 - 2023 , 08:03

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council, (Assin Kushea), Ehunabobrim Prah Agyemsaim VI, at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge in Accra.

The signing of the MoU between GhIE and the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council, (Assin Kushea) is to complement the efforts of Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensiam VI to the development of the community into a historical and eco-friendly tourist attraction in the Central Region.

At the event, the Executive Director of GhIE, David Kwatia Nyante, said the partnership came on the back of the Owirenkyi Traditional Council’s plan to seek support and partnership with organisations and institutions.

Approach

That, he said, paved the way for GhIE to approach to offer its support and expertise in that regard.

The President of the GhIE, Kwabena Bempong, said: “GhIE is enthusiastic about partnering with the Owirenkyi Traditional Council to achieve a shared vision for Kushea as it is responsible for promoting and advancing the training and practice of engineering for social good.”

He added that the institution was very much excited to provide its expertise and knowledge in ensuring that the vision of the community was achieved.

The GhIE, as part of the partnership, has envisioned to construct an Engineering Village (EV).

This EV will prioritise effective land utilisation and incorporate sustainable design principles.

Model

Mr Bempong further added that it would serve as a model for future developments in the building, leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

The partnership will ensure that the development meets the highest standard of sustainable innovation.

For his part, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI said he was very excited that such a partnership had been established to make the vision for his community come through.

Giving details of the Engineering Village, the Chairman of the Land Acquisition and Development Committee, Michael Dedey, said the EV construction would have within it an Industrial park; an office for the facility management team; a conference facility; a museum of engineering in the country; an eco park and recreational centre and a hostel.

Villa

Others include a villa for the facility manager, an outhouse for resident handymen, a dormitory block and a restaurant, among others.

The Owirenkyi Traditional Council and GhIE are excited about the potential of the engineering village to promote sustainable tourism and community development.

It is expected that the EV will not only attract tourists but also create employment opportunities, which will contribute to the economic growth of the area.

Those present at the ceremony included the President-elect of GhiE, Ludwig Hesse, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann and other council members.