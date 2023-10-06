Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tours registration centres in Western Region

Daily Graphic Oct - 06 - 2023 , 08:09

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, last Monday, visited some Voter Registration Centres in the Western Region to acquaint herself with the registration exercise and challenges, and to interact with National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials in the Western Region.

She began her tour from Wassa East, through Shama, Essikado/Ketan, Sekondi, Effia and Kwesimintsim, and ended up in Sekondi-Takoradi, the twin Capital of the Region.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was the 2020 running mate to former President John Mahama, held discussions and shared thoughts and ideas with the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and registrants.

The EC officials explained that a lot of registrants had turned out on that particular day because it was the last day for the exercise, but they were optimistic that they would be able to attend to all present before the close of business.

In her interaction with Registrants, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was also the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, explained to the registrants the importance of getting their voter identification cards and the impact it could have on their lives in the current democratic dispensation.

She urged them to vote wisely when the time was due, taking into consideration their standard of living.

She expressed appreciation to the EC officials, the constituency and the branch executive, for working hard throughout the period and also to the registrants for taking time out of their schedules to partake in the registration exercise.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was joined on her monitoring tour by Nana Toku, the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, as well as regional and constituency executives of all the centres visited.