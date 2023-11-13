Youth urged to be responsible

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 13 - 2023 , 08:55

Adventist youth have been urged not to renege on their responsibilities and mandate as ambassadors of Christ.

They were further advised to always seek to champion the teachings of Adventism, a faith premised on the word of God as the guiding principle through life’s journey.

The Youth Director of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Mark Haddo, gave the advice at the second graduation of the Senior Youth Leaders under the auspices of the Accra City Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Accra.

The Senior Youth Leaders is a programme of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church designed to equip young people with leadership skills and values based on Christian teachings.

It also aims to empower the youth to be effective leaders in their communities, churches and work places.

Graduating group

The 65 graduating Senior Youth Leaders, having gone through a one-year structured programme, are expected to serve in various capacities, training and mentoring the youth aged between 16 and 30 years.

Pastor Haddo indicated that the programme had been tailored to serve as a vehicle to meet the aspirations of the church.

President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Accra City Conference, Pastor Dr Oko Trebi Hammond, said the programme held a lot of promise in helping to shape the youth of the church on a sound biblical foundation.

He added that the church recognised the role of the youth in its activities, and, therefore, it was imperative to usher them on a sound footing for the future.

In a sermon, Pastor Kerster Agbasi charged the graduates to let their light shine, and to always seek to reflect Christ in their endeavours.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and a member of the SDA Church, Dr Alfred Okoe Vandapuiye, advised the youth to be obedient to the word of God, indicating that he had been in the Adventist Church since 1975, and was always grateful to the church for its teachings.