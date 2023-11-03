Melcom, Graphic mobilise blood for National Blood Bank

Beatrice Laryea Nov - 03 - 2023 , 09:32

The Melcom Group, in collaboration with the National Blood Service and the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, has embarked on a nationwide blood donation exercise to support the national blood bank.

The one-day exercise formed part of Melcom’s corporate social responsibility geared towards contributing to national development in the areas of health and education.

A branch each in the regions held the exercise within their respective jurisdiction, while, for instance, at the Melcom Mall on the Spintex Road, over 100 participants trooped in to donate pints of blood.

National development

Melcom Group’s Director of Communications, Godwin Avenorgbo, said as a good corporate entity, their contribution to national development must be of necessity to the benefit of all and sundry.

“That is why we have created two pillars for our CSR to facilitate our service delivery, namely education and health,” he said.

Mr Avenorgbo mentioned that while other businesses were focusing on how to achieve high profit margins by operating in Accra, the nation’s capital, his outfit was strategically investing and working towards achieving a nationwide coverage where there would be a Melcom Shop in every regional capital with extended services to other towns.

“These investments have generated many jobs directly and indirectly, so today there is a Melcom Shop in each of the 16 regions of Ghana.

Therefore, this year’s blood donation exercise is being held in all regions of Ghana to give all well-meaning people a chance to give in favour of healthcare delivery,” he said.

He urged the public to donate blood frequently as it was needed for transfusion in the various hospitals.

The Executive Director of Melcom Group, Sonya Sadhwani, said she was pleased to see many people donate blood for a good cause, saying: “It touches my heart to see people give blood to help others and I am happy that people have come to help.”

Appreciating life

A doctor from the 37 Military Blood Bank, Captain Derrick Opoku, who led the team to undertake the exercise, said the blood donation was necessary because it was a way of appreciating life and helping save the lives of others just as God wanted humans to care for one another.

He mentioned that donating blood had several health benefits for donors because it helped the body to rejuvenate.

“It is very necessary to donate blood because it is not bought or manufactured, so unless someone donates blood for infusion to people involved in accidents, pregnancies, some diseases and infections that may require blood, it is not that accessible like other medical essentials,” Captain Opoku said.