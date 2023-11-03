Health facilities within Akuapem range receive $450,000 surgical supplies

Daily Graphic Nov - 03 - 2023 , 09:49

The Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF) has donated essential surgical supplies worth ($450,000) to local hospitals and health centres within the Akuapem area.

The donation done in partnership with Alpha Health Group, Inc and the Ghana American sterile processing professionals (GASPPRO), follows a need assessment that brought to the fore, the struggles some of the local clinics and healthcare facilities in the region, were grappling with in delivering efficient healthcare services.

Some of the problems included shortage of vital surgical supplies, malfunctioning and obsolete vital equipment, thus the donation is expected enhance the facilities’ capacity to perform critical surgeries and save countless lives in the process.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Emmanuel Asa-Ntow presented the items which were received by the Principal Nursing officer at the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital , Agartha Abora, and a representative of the Okuapeman East Orange Hospital Margaret Larbi, on behalf of all the beneficiaries.

Also present at the presentation ceremony were a Board member for OKWAF, Dr. George Gyamfi-Osew, the Okuapehene Sompahene, who represented the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III and CEO of Alpha Health Group, Inc. Nana Kwabena Mensah.

Beneficiaries

Some of the facilities that benefitted include Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital at Mampong, the Okuapeman East Orange Hospital at Akropong and all the CHPS compounds within the Akuapem range.

Power of collaboration

In a brief remark, Mr Asa-Ntow said the gesture by OKWAF, the Alpha Health Group, Inc and GASPPRO highlighted the importance of collaboration between non-governmental organisations and individuals to support healthcare systems worldwide.

He said it served as a reminder that philanthropy and goodwill were essential components of any progressive society, encouraging other well-meaning groups to come together to emulate OKAF’s noble act as contributions no matter its quantum, could have a far-reaching effect on healthcare outcomes

He said the significance of the donation would go beyond just the immediate impact on the various healthcare facilities as the partnership was aimed at driving meaningful change in healthcare delivery, making it more efficient, accessible, and equitable.

“OKWAF's dedication to this cause also underscores the pivotal role of civic organisations in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

The spirit of giving exhibited by the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation and The Alpha Health Group, Inc./GASPPRO serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to contribute their resources, time, and efforts towards building a better and healthier world.

It demonstrates the transformative power of collective action in ensuring that health care remains a fundamental human right.

“Together, we can make a lasting impact and bring hope and healing to those in need,” Mr Asa-Ntow said.

Efficient service

Ms Abora, on behalf of the other beneficiaries, expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery.

“The importance of these essentials in the efficient delivery of healthcare services can not be overemphasised.

We are grateful for the gesture and while we look forward to receiving more of such support, we promise to put them to effective use,” Ms Abora said.

OKWAF

The Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF), is a charitable foundation with an objective to support critical social interventions in the areas of education and health in Akuapem.

It has for the past three years, been carrying out a project called Akosua Teiko, to honour the late mother of the Okuapehene, championing advocacy for the aged and female empowerment within the Akuapem area.