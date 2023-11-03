Allow Ghanaian teachers to enjoy annual leave in line with labour law

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 03 - 2023 , 13:33

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu says the educational system should allow teachers to enjoy the annual leave system as indicated in the Labour laws of Ghana.

He said whereas teachers are entitled to leave under Ghana's labour laws, teachers are not given leave.

For him, leave cannot be substituted with the vacation breaks, which students enjoy, explaining that even during such breaks, teachers still mark students' exams scripts.

In a radio interview with Accra Accra-based Citi FM on Friday, [Nov 3, 2023,] Mr. Carbonu wondered if nobody cared about the lives of teachers, indicating that many teachers are dying because of overwork and lack of rest.

He expressed concern that in spite of the tiring nature of teachers' work, their compensation was nothing to write home about, cautioning that teachers will not continue to work without rest period.