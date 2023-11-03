Golden Bean Hotel wins top customer service award

Peter Sarbah Nov - 03 - 2023 , 13:44

Golden Bean Hotel, a hospitality firm in Accra, has been adjudged Best in Customer Service at the 2023 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana.

Golden Bean Hotel were recognised for their outstanding performance in customer service delivery in Ghana’s hospitality industry as well as investing in quality customer service delivery.

The hotel's top executives including Acting General Manager, Mr Randy Attuquaye Clottey, Front Office Manager, Ms Davida Korsah, Sales and Marketing Manager, Maame Ama Asantewaa Adjem and Sales Executive, Mr Amankwatia Amoah Bediako were present to recieve the award.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Clottey said management was elated to receive such honour after investing so much in quality customer service delivery.

“The whole world is in difficult times and as a hospitality service provider, we believe that for someone to come and spend his hard-earned currency at your facility, then that person should at least, get a good value for his money. That is why at Golden Bean hotel we go beyond the client’s expectations to deliver topnotch services to them,” Mr Clottey said.

Mr. Clottey dedicated the award to the entire staff and partners especially, its cherished customers for their loyalty and continuous patronage and assured that the hotel will strive hard to maintain the quality service for guest to have a pleasurable experience.

For her part, Maame Ama Adjem said it was not surprise that the hotel received such recognition saying: “At Golden Bean Hotel we stand for excellence. Our clients mean a lot to us and so we go beyond to give them the utmost satisfaction.”

She urged patrons not to hesitate to contact the hotel when they need a place to relax and rejuvenate. “We have the best facility for weddings, parties and state of the Art rooms for relaxation,” she added.

The ceremony was held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

It was organised by the KN Unique Communications to solely recognise business excellence by conducting a comprehensive, objective, accurate and independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation and customer satisfaction for the quality of their services, value, professionalism and integrity.