30 Women with disability trained in agribusiness

Thirty women with disabilities have been trained in agribusiness to equip them with skills to be self-employed, self-sufficient and improve their living conditions.
The women were trained in mushroom production, snail production, organic fertiliser production, seedling production and vegetable production.
The training, which was an initiative by the Social Enterprise Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was supported by the Global Affairs Canada, World University Service Canada and KGL Foundation.
Financial literacy
The participants were also taken through financial literacy and business management to enable them to learn how to assess new markets and pitch to financial institutions in the training held in Accra.
“We call this green champion; we train and invest in vulnerable communities, especially people with disabilities, to equip them with vocational and business skills in climate-smart agriculture business.
“This will enable them to start and grow their own businesses and make earnings,” the Executive Director of the Enterprise Ghana, Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, said at the training.
Marginalised
He added that most often, those people were marginalised, termed weak and written off due to their condition.
“Our interest is in supporting the marginalised, vulnerable communities. These communities have been underserved with various support systems and our mandate is to empower them with skill so that they can start their own businesses instead of depending on other people, they can be the bosses of their own lives,” Mr Zu-Cudjoe said.
Subsequently, he called for support from stakeholders to cushion the vulnerable communities.
“We call on other stakeholders and various institutions to come on board and partner with us so we can make a lot more impact.
“We are grateful to our existing partners, the Global Affairs Canada, World University Service Canada, and KGL Foundation, for their immense support for making this training possible,” he said.
Start-up kits
Additionally, Mr Zu-Cudjoe said the participants would not go home empty-handed after the training, saying, “With support from our partners, we will provide them with start-up kits, our plan is to engage these various institutions, especially the financial institutions, other donor agencies to provide start-up kits for them.”
A participant, Adelaide Agbosu, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity.
