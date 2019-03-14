Woman busted with cannabis granted Gh¢50,000 bail

A beautician busted at Awudome in the Volta Region for allegedly possessing 55 slabs of cannabis was yesterday put before the Accra High Court.
Patience Fiamenya was arrested on February 6, 2019 on board a bus from Gemeni to Sogakope in the Volta Region by a combined team of police and officers of the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB).
Prosecutors say she concealed the cache of narcotic drug among goods of smoked fish and other items.
In Fiamenya’s appearance before the court presided over by Justice George Boadi, she pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.
Bail
Following a bail application by her counsel, Mr Emmanuel Eawu, the accused was admitted to bail in the sum of Ghc 50,000 with two sureties.
As part of the bail conditions, Justice Boadi ordered Fiamenya to report to the Dabala Police Station every two weeks. The Dabala Police Station is the nearest police station to Abuitor, her hometown, which is also in the Volta Region.
Mr Eawu had argued that his client was not a flight risk and that she had a fixed place of abode and would continuously appear before the court to defend herself.
Furthermore, he argued that the accused had people of substance to stand surety for her.
In response, Ms Dorcas Felli, a State Attorney and prosecutor opposed the bail application. She argued that the likelihood that Fiamenya would jump bail was high.
According to her, there was overwhelming evidence against Fiamenya and based on that, she was likely not to appear before the court to answer to the charges.
But in his ruling, Justice Boadi dismissed the prosecutor’s argument and granted the accused bail.
“The liberty of an individual to move about is a constitutional right which can only be curtailed in conformity with the law. The reasons given by the prosecutor are bare and not compelling to curtail the freedom of the accused pending trial,’’ Justice Boadi held.
Hearing continues on April 3, 2019.
Cannabis on bus
Presenting the facts of the case, Ms Felli said cannabis production at Gemeni was on the rise and intelligence gathered by the security agencies revealed that many women were used as conduit to transport the narcotic drug along the banks of the Gemeni river.
According to her, on February 6, 2019, Fiamenya boarded a bus from Gemeni to Sogakope and when the bus was stopped by security agencies at Adidome and searched, 55 slabs of cannabis were found concealed in baskets containing smoked fish.
“The accused, in the presence of the driver and mate, admitted to owning the cannabis and said it was given to her by one Kofi to be delivered to someone for a fee of Ghc 50,” the prosecutor stated.
