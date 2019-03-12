JAK Foundation refurbishes Kumasi Central Prison Library

The John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation (JAK Foundation) has handed over a refurbished library stocked with assorted books to the Kumasi Central Prison.
The project was made possible through contributions to the Foundation Scholars’ Programme (FSP) from corporate Ghana.
As part of its activities, the JAK Foundation has been promoting reading among prisoners, in line with a reformation process to facilitate their smooth integration into society after serving their respective terms.
Rationale
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyemang-Duah, who led a team from the FSP to hand over the project last Saturday, said many prisoners, on their release from incarceration, were unable to properly integrate into society, leading to their return to prison.
According to him, prisons were meant to be reformatory rather than punishment centres and, therefore, the foundation would continue to support programmes to improve on the welfare of prisoners.
Prof. Agyemang-Duah further stated that his outfit was undertaking a number of projects that would bring hope to the people, especially the youth and the under-privileged in society.
‘Cell no hell’
Under its 'Cell no hell' programme, the FSP last year donated some books to inmates of the prison, including those who were to write their examination.
An executive member of the foundation and gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Ernest Kwarko, also paid the registration fees of the prison candidates.
Prof. Agyemang-Duah called for support from all Ghanaians, since the government alone could not be burdened with reforming prisoners.
He also entreated the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that prisoners were allowed into Ghana's formal educational structure to enable them to benefit from various government interventions in the sector.
The prisoners expressed their appreciation to former President John Agyekum Kufuor and members of the FSP for their immense support.
About JAK Foundation
The JAK Foundation, formed by former President Kufuor, offers scholarships to qualified tertiary students to train as the next generation of transformational leaders in all spheres of life.
At the moment, 60 students are in some tertiary institutions, including the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.