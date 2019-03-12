UEW sacks two senior lecturers Avea Nsoh and Kaakyire Duku

The sacking of a senior lecturer of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, who is the local President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has sparked fresh protests on campus
.
The two reported dismissals said to have been instigated by the Vice Chancellor, Reverend Father Prof Anthony Afful-
Excerpts of the letter of dismissal in respect of Dr. Kaakyire Duku reads “The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:
- You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling
disputebefore proceeding to court.
- You used the institutional time to go to court without seeking official permission.
- Without any cause, you initiated legal action against the University – your employer.
The Chairman of Governing Council, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor/Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar with the intention to make the University and the Governing Council unpopular in the eyes of the University Community as well as the General Public.
- Your
behaviourand actions constitute misconduct and insubordination which have brought the name of the University into disrepute. You have thus, contravened Schedule G2 (b) and (d) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Disciplinary Rules. You, therefore, became subject to discipline under Statute 36 of the UEW Statutes.
- Your actions and attitudes amounted to grave misconduct.
- Based on the findings of the Investigation Committee and the Disciplinary Board at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor, your
behaviourcontravened Schedule G 2(b) and (d) of the UEW Disciplinary Rules. You were, therefore, subject to discipline under Statutes 36 of the UEW Statutes.
- After discussing the report of the Disciplinary Board at its meeting held on 7th March 2019, and in accordance with Statute 36 of the VFW Statutes, the Governing Council summarily dismissed you from the service of the University with immediate effect.
Therefore, write on behalf of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba to summarily dismiss you from the employment of the University with immediate effect.