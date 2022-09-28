Ghana opens tourism, cultural hub in New York

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has announced the official opening of a tourism and cultural hub in New York, USA, to serve the North American market and to promote tourism in Ghana.
He made the announcement at the Destination Ghana Networking event in New York City.
The Destination Ghana campaign was launched earlier this year in London, UK, to promote Ghana as a tourism destination worldwide.
The event — a collaboration of the ministry, the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre — brought together business leaders and leaders of the African diaspora community to network and learn more about the opportunities for tourism, business and investment in Ghana.
Exploring America
“The USA is very important to Ghana in areas of culture and tourism,” Dr Awal said.
“The USA accounts for the largest number of tourists that visit Ghana annually, making it a significant place of marketing to Ghana. We are going to open a cultural and tourism office in New York next year to serve as the tool and vehicle to drive culture and tourism between the US and Ghana.
“By March next year, it will happen, and I can assure you that it will help to facilitate all the issues of our tourism and culture.”
“We are building a Ghana brand that will be a hub for tourism and culture in West Africa. We need your support to builld that Ghana brand and drive a lot of tourists from New York to Ghana every year,” Dr Awal said.
The minister also assured that important tourist sites were undergoing renovations, and would be modernised to create a better travel experience.
Dr Awal said the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum, closed for renovations earlier this year, would be reopened next year.
“We will have a fully furnished and modernised Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park by March of next year.''
“The museum is being expanded and refurbished,” he added.
Delegation
Members of the Ghanaian delegation included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ekow Sampson, and the Director, Beyond the Return Secretariat, Annabelle McKenzie.
The event was graced by Grammy-nominated artist, Rocky Dawuni; Chief of Staff of Essence Communications, Barkue Tubman; Culture and Tourism Ambassador, Jerry Adinkra; and members of the Ghanaian and historical diaspora community.
The well-attended event also featured cultural performances.
The Consul General of the Ghana Mission in New York, Atta Boafo, assured the gathering that the processes of obtaining visas would be simplified, and stressed that Ghanaians abroad could use both their Ghana passport and US passport when travelling to and from Ghana with ease.
The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority highlighted activities lined up for December, this year in Ghana to include Afrochella, Taste of Ghana, AfroNation, Little Havanna, Detty Rave and invited the African Diaspora to be part of it.