'When you speak it evokes wisdom' – Rawlings to 100-years-old Chief Imam

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has paid a glowing tribute to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu on the occasion of his 100th birthday.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the former president said the Chief Imam’s wisdom and strong sense of purpose has influenced the country’s stability.
He wrote: “Sheikh, you are revered across the religious divide for your good leadership, wisdom and strong sense of purpose."
“You remain a significant anchor for the stability we find in the society."
“You hardly speak but when you do, it evokes only wisdom."
“I pray for Allah’s greatest blessings as you chalk one century on this earth.
“May your life continue to impact positively on Ghanaians.”
