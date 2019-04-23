TT Brothers supports Tema SOS Village

T.T. Brothers Limited, a distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Ghana, and its foreign partners on Monday donated various items to the Tema SOS Village as an Easter gesture.
This is the 16th successive year that the company has made such a donation to the orphanage during the Easter period.
The items included 30 bags of rice, 15 gallons of cooking oil, 20 cartons of soft drinks and assorted products of the company.
Mr Isaac Tetteh, the Managing Director of TT Brothers Limited, said the donation was to put smiles on the faces of persons, some of whom were orphaned, giving an assurance that he would continue to support them.
He said he was considering extending the twice-a-year gesture to other needy institutions from next year.
“When I was a kid, my parents visited the Tema SOS on such occasions to share whatever the family had with the children,” he said.
He said Easter - which marked the sacrifice by Jesus Christ to save mankind from sin - taught the human race to sacrifice and share to sustain life and relations.
The SOS Children’s Village Director, Mr Isaac Kojo Ackon, who received the items on behalf of the village, thanked the company for the gesture and expressed the hope that other benevolent organisations would emulate TT Brothers Limited.
He appealed to benevolent families to once a while pick up some of the 114 children of the school and spend time with them.
“The children need support to be secure and protected, and they need families to enjoy with them,” he added.
