Tema Oil Refinery MD Hinson resigns

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 14 - 2023 , 12:55

The Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Jerry Kofi Hinson has resigned from office on health grounds.

Mr Hinson in a letter dated August 11, 2023 addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that he is unable to continue his role as the MD due to unforeseen health circumstances.

“It has been a privilege, honour and pleasure to serve as the Managing Director for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for the past 18 months. Working in partnership with the Board of Directors and Management, we have undertaken the daunting task of identifying a suitable entity to partner with TOR to revamp its operations in a sustainable and profitable way.

“The process, though long and arduous, has resulted in the selection of a potential partner who needs to be taken through the various approval stages.”, the letter said.

“Regrettably, I am unable to continue in my role as Managing Director due to unforeseen health circumstances. This letter therefore serves as my notice of resignation from the Managing Director’s position effective from an agreed handover/transition period with the Board of Directors,” parts of the letter read.

Mr Hinson was appointed MD of TOR in March 2022.

Attached below is a copy of the letter