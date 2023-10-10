Take care of your kidneys — GKA

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 10 - 2023 , 08:42

The President of the Ghana Kidney Association (GKA), Prof. Sampson Antwi, has called on Ghanaians to adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect their kidneys.

He said the association has noticed with concern the issues with dialysis and, therefore, asked Ghanaians to adhere to treatment of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus and to avoid the abuse of painkillers and herbs.

In a release dated October 3, 2023, the president of the association, Prof. Antwi, said the GKA had taken steps to engage stakeholders to make dialysis accessible and affordable to the general population.

He promised to furnish the public with the outcomes of such engagements.

In the meantime, “the association entreats the general public to live healthy to protect their kidneys.”

Prof. Antwi encouraged the general public to report to the hospital early to slow down the progress of the disease.

“Early reporting to hospital for all patients who have been diagnosed with kidney disease can slow down the disease progression.

The cost of treating kidney disease in the country became topical recently following the decision of the renal unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to double the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.14.

However, following a public uproar, the management reversed the decision saying that it was yet to get parliamentary approval to implement it.

GKA is the professional body responsible for the promotion of kidney health through education on prevention and treatment of kidney disorders, in Ghana.