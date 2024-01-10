Safe alternative housing for Akosombo flood victims ready in three weeks

Daniel Kenu Jan - 10 - 2024 , 09:29

The safe alternative housing for up to 300 people in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region displaced by flood following the recent Akosombo Dam spillage is to be ready in three weeks to cater for the housing needs of the people.

A seed money of GH¢70,000 donated by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, is being used to facilitate the project at Mepe in the district.

The Islamic cleric was among those who donated towards the care of the people, many of whom were rendered homeless during the two months the flood persisted.

When ready, a block of the facility is to be named after Sheikh Dr Sharubutu in appreciation of his gesture.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced this in Accra yesterday when he accompanied traditional leaders and some prominent personalities from the area to show appreciation to the respected Islamic cleric at his residence in Accra.

The MP personally invited the Chief Imam to the inauguration of the project in three weeks.

Tour

The visit to the Chief Imam was one in the series of a “thank you tour" being embarked on by the MP and his constituents to all those who helped during the crisis period.

Some of the chiefs who accompanied the MP were the acting Paramount Chief of Mepe, Togbe Kwadzo Gli; the Paramount Queenmother of Bator, Mamaga Asiedu IV; Togbe Kosi Ababio IV, Volo Traditional area; Togbe Kosi Mesurobi III, Fodnoku Traditional area, and the Traditional Chief of Mepe, Togbe Kwadzo Azagba.

Also with them was the Chairman of the Accountability Elders Council (a fiduciary body which manages the accounts), Prof. Emmanuel Netse Afedo.

The six traditional areas affected are South Tongu, Central Tongu, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, Anlo, Ada East and Asuogyaman districts.

Ablakwa

Mr Ablakwa said the people of North Tongu were eternally indebted to the Chief Imam for coming to their aid during "our darkest moment".

"When my people saw the Chief Imam in person despite his age, they were touched and wondered what they may have done to merit the gesture from the Islamic cleric," the MP said.

He seized the opportunity to introduce the Chairman of the Accountability Elders Council, Prof. Afedo to the Islamic cleric.

The MP said he had to make special mention of Prof. Afedo as he and his team had been transparent and accountable since being given the task.

Chief Imam

Sheikh Sharubutu warmly welcomed the delegation and said the gesture was a show of solidarity, as God had instructed that people be each other’s keeper.

He further stated that God did not discriminate no matter one's faith.

"God recognises us in our diversity.

He made us and put us into races and tribes so that we can coexist.

"Our differences in religious beliefs should not give rise to war and acrimony," he said.

The Chief Imam emphasised that Muslims and Christians were one people and nothing must separate them.

"Look around us, nations are killing themselves.

But God has bestowed on us favour and the wisdom to live together," he added.

Background

On September 15, the Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the spilling of excess water due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydro dams.

Weeks after the spillage started, many residents living along the Lower Volta Basin lost their homes and farms to the floods caused.

VRA embarked on the controlled spillage because the water level in the reservoir had reached its safe operating level.