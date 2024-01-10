Chief Justice courts support of media ... To demystify judicial proceedings

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has pledged to leverage digitalisation and automation of the court processes to enhance the quality of information available to journalists reporting from the court.

Describing the media as an important pillar for information sharing to the public, she said her outfit was ready to provide training to understand legal issues in sticky situations to help demystify court proceedings.

While executing that commitment, she reminded journalists who reported from the court to also ensure continuous learning and understanding of the legal structures and proceedings to present accurate reports to the public.

At a meeting with the Judicial Press Corps yesterday, the Chief Justice said: “My doors are open for any communication regarding what we can do better to serve the nation and I will do my best to share as much information because I think we need to demystify what happens at this place (the court)

“But It takes a person who understands it to be able to communicate properly with the public,” Justice Sackey Torkornoo said at the meeting, the first with the press corps since assuming office.

Meeting

The meeting was also used to swear in six new members to join the press corps, which was first inaugurated by former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah on November 15, 2021.

The Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng, led the new members to swear their oath.

Court correspondents were also allowed to share their experiences with the Chief Justice in a bid to better help them execute their work effectively.

Technicality

Justice Sackey Torkornoo said the work of the judicial arm of government seemed shrouded in mystery due to the technicality of the law; hence, the need for journalists to continuously learn about the work of the judiciary.

“Sometimes, an order is made in court and the version you hear outside is surprising and you ask yourself how did what we said turn out like this?

“So do try to understand the weight of what is said rather than being in a haste to break the news out there,” she added.

With the 2024 elections approaching, the Chief Justice urged journalists to guard against sensationalism, adding: “My hope is that through this year, you will do your best to learn the intricacies of the legal structures around elections.

“My doors are open for any communication regarding what we can do better to serve the nation,” she added.

Commendation

The Dean of the Judicial Press Corps, Wilberforce Asase, commended the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service of Ghana for the courtesy extended to the press corps and for listening to the plight of journalists for further redress.

He, however, pleaded with the Chief Justice to strengthen and harmonise the relationship between journalists and the courts at all levels.