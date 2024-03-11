Refurbished classroom blocks inaugurated for 3 Oda basic schools

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Mar - 11 - 2024 , 06:00

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has inaugurated classroom blocks for three basic schools at Oda and handed them over to the Birim Central Municipal Directorate of Education.

Advertisement

They are a six classroom block with an office and a store for the Oda Anglican Primary School and three classrooms for the kindergarten.

The others are a six classroom block, an office and a store for the Oda New Town Presbyterian Primary B and D School and three classrooms for the kindergarten, as well as a three classroom blocks for the Oda Old Town Presbyterian Primary School.

Mr Acquah personally initiated the renovation of the buildings after they had been destroyed by a severe rainstorm in April, 2021 before lobbying the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to complete the projects at a cost of GH¢1 million.

Inaugurating the school blocks, Mr Acquah advised the teachers, pupils and management of the renovated schools to take proper care of the facilities through regular maintenance for them to last long.

Advertisement

He reiterated his commitment to make education development his priority.

Children's education

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Health-designate, admonished parents to attach special importance to their children's education by providing them with their needs to facilitate their learning and also ensuring that those of school age were enrolled in school.

He stressed that he would continue to invest a chunk of his resources in human resource development in order to produce more intellectuals to assist in rebuilding the Birim Central Municipality in particular and Ghana in general.

The MP said the government had spent over GH¢15 million in rehabilitating infrastructure, including the renovation of facilities at the Oda Senior High and Attafua Senior High/Technical schools that were damaged by a rainstorm in April, 2021.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Victoria Adu, praised Mr Acquah for making education development his top priority and investing many resources in that sector.

The Municipal Director of Education, Esther Quaye Sowah, was also grateful to the MP for developing both the public and private schools in the area without discrimination.