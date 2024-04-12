Qatar Charity inaugurates Hayaat SHS in Oyibi

Qatar Charity, a non-governmental organisation, has inaugurated the newly constructed Hayaat Senior High School (SHS) in the Oyibi Saasabi Akuapem Obosomase area in the Eastern Region.

The inauguration was done in collaboration with education stakeholders, chiefs, an envoy from Qatar, and members of the organisation. The Hayaat SHS boasts of 10 classrooms, a library, three offices, 24 washrooms, five, one-bedroom units, two, two-bedroom units and a borehole with 5,000 litres overhead tanks.

It also has a newly built mosque that accommodates approximately 240 worshippers.

Objective

At the inauguration ceremony, the Director of Qatar Charity, Hassan Owda, outlined the organisation's objective of fostering the education of future professionals since that was crucial for community development.

Mr Owda, who was accompanied by the Deputy Ambassador of Qatar, Hamad El-Sweidi, underscored the pivotal role of education in societal progress and development. The Director of Hayaat SHS, Dr Naseeba Swallah Tahir, highlighted the institution's core mission of nurturing responsible individuals through education.

She emphasised the crucial role of education in combating societal issues such as corruption and stressed the school's commitment to produce morally upright leaders who would stand against corrupt practices and contribute to community development.

Gratitude

The Mankrado of Akuapem Obosomase, Nana Donkor Manianor II, who provided land for the construction of the facility, expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for its contribution to the development of the area.

He reaffirmed his commitment to local development initiatives and urged the school management to prioritise maintenance efforts, citing a need for improved maintenance culture.

In a statement on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education, Frances Mishiami, stakeholders were encouraged to continue their support for the school. Mishiami emphasised the importance of ensuring that all students passing through Hayaat Senior High School were provided with the necessary resources to thrive academically and realise their full potential.

In his closing remarks,Sheikh Tahir Uttah, who presided over the event, offered prayers for Qatar Charity and commended it for its significant contributions to humanity. He lauded Qatar as a nation emerging as a global leader in humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations in the Middle East, invoking blessings upon its people.

Sheikh Yushau Tahir Kuta, expressed his joy at the completion and inauguration of the project.