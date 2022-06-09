Pull down LGBT billboards within 24 hours - Anti-gay MPs charge IGP

The Inspector-General of Police and City Authorities have been given a 24 hours ultimatum to pull down billboards promoting activities of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) on some streets of Accra.
According to the Members of Parliament (MPs) sponsoring the anti-gay, the billboards are in violation of Ghana’s laws which criminalize the practice.
One of the billboards is located on the Accra-Tema Motorway.
Addressing the media at the site of one of such billboards at the Accra Mall, MPs for Ningo-Prampram Sam George and his colleague from South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor called for the arrest and prosecution of persons behind the billboards.
For his part, the Convenor for the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Mr Moses Foh Amoaning disclosed activities of the LGBTQI+ members are already endemic in certain second cycle schools and thus must be resisted with alacrity.
He warned the diplomatic community in Ghana against hoisting gay pride flags this year as happened in the past since it’s a violation of Ghana’s laws.
President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations of Ghana Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman said a massive campaign will be launched against MPs who are deemed to be frustrating the legislation soon.