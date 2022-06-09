2 robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each

The two armed robbers in connection with an attack at the Ecobank at Abrepo junction in Kumasi have been sentenced to 20 years each in prison.
The two, Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo were arrested on May 30, 2022, a press statement released on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Ghana Police Service stated.
The two, according to the police succeeded in bolting with a bag containing an amount of thirty thousand Ghana cedis (Gh 30,000.00).
The police however said they have been able to retrieve the said amount.
It, therefore, called on members of the public who can recognise any of the convicted in connection with any other crimes to contact the nearest police station.
"Because the two have been duly convicted and are longer suspects, we have displayed their images in line with the new standard operating procedure", it stated.
The police assured the public that they will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.