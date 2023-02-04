President Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday accepted the resignation from office of the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.
Mr Kum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West submitted his letter of resignation to President Akufo-Addo yesterday.
A statement from the Presidency and signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Fiifi Bentum Arhin, said the President commended Mr Kum for his services to the country and wished him well in his future endeavour.
It said President Akufo-Addo had subsequently asked the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe to act as Caretaker Minister at the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs until a substantive replacement was made.
Mr Kum was taken ill in recent times but recovered and went for thanksgiving service at the his constituency.
Last week the Omanhene of Nsein, Awulae Agyeti Kwame II, commended the President for his personal interest and attention to ensure that the Minister of Chieftaicy and Religious Affairs,
Kojo Kum, who was taken ill got the best of medical care leading to his good health.
Awulae Agyeti Kwame was speaking in his capacity as the Spokesperson for the members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who went to pay a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.