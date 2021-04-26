Presidency joins Chief Imam to celebrate 102nd birthday

The Presidency last Friday held a special event at the Jubilee House to celebrate the 102nd birthday of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was joined by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Chairman of the Christ the King Soup Kitchen in Accra, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, some ministers of state, some members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Muslim community to celebrate the centenarian during Iftar (break of Ramadan fast).
The President and the Vice-President, supported by the Chief of Staff and Father Campbell, joined Sheikh Sharubutu to cut the birthday cake.
The Chief Imam later led prayers in a makeshift mosque erected beside the Banquet Hall.
Commendation
Dr Bawumia described the Chief Imam as a “living legend” whose attributes of tolerance, peace and unity were commendable.
He said “through the exemplary leadership of Sheikh Sharubutu, peace and unity is reigning between Muslims and Christians in the country.”
Dr Bawumia said the Chief Imam had demonstrated the real meaning of love for one another, adding: “We believe that he is a gift from God to this country.”
Unity in diversity
Father Campbell called on both Muslims and Christians to continue to live in unity, respect one another and care for the poor.
He said it was a privilege and honour to have worked with Dr Bawumia, a Muslim Vice-President, to offer support to street children, including lepers and 51 other needy institutions in the country.
Father Campbell, who is also the Resident Priest of the Jubilee House and runs a charity that cares for lepers, said it was worthy of note that during last year’s Christmas, Dr Bawumia offered him 2,000 bags of rice for distribution to the poor and the needy.
"It is so beautiful — a Catholic Priest and a Muslim Vice-President working together; what an honour, what a privilege,” he added.
Father Campbell further described as refreshing the fact that the Chief Imam visited the Christ the King Church in 2019 to mark his 100th birthday, where they prayed together and thanked God for the gift of his life.