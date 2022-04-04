Own fight against climate change - Samuel Jinapor to youth

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on the youth and young leaders to own the fight against climate change by proffering innovative solutions to tackle the global challenge.
He said although the government had put in measures to address the issue, the youth should make a conscious effort to collectively support the interventions to improve the ecosystem.
Mr Jinapor said the youth could do that by partnering his ministry to be at the forefront of this year’s Green Ghana Day on June 20 to plant 20 million trees as part of their contribution to the global action against climate change.
The minister made the call at the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) Youth Climate Summit 2022 in Accra last Friday.
“Our response to climate change must be urgent, inclusive and comprehensive in ways that strengthen the resilience of our ecosystems,” he said.
Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, interacting with some of the participants after the opening ceremony of the Youth Climate Summit 2022. Picture: Maxwell Ocloo
Summit
The summit was a stakeholder engagement to address the effects of climate change on communities and nations.
It was also a platform for young leaders to advance innovative solutions to climate crisis, while exposing them to climate financing agencies where their innovative and transformative solutions could be financed and supported.
The Founder and President of the YPYC, Andy Osei Okrah, said the government should lobby financiers of climate to prioritise the involvement of the youth and young leaders in the fight against the life-threatening dangers the climate crisis posed.
He called on the ministries of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Lands and Natural Resources, Finance, their agencies, the Ghana Cocoa Board and civil society organisations to support the youth in climate action projects and programmes without hesitation.
“We will focus on capacity building and empowerment of the youth with the know-how and skills set aimed at climate solutions, mass public education and awareness creation,” Mr Okrah added.
Collaborations
The West Africa Senior Advisor for Climate Change and Natural Resources at the British High Commission in Accra, Dr Julian Wright, said Britain had a long-standing effort in tackling climate change in Ghana and the world at large.
He said the future of dealing with climate change was with the youth, as they were the only individuals who could drive the agenda.
Dr Wright encouraged young leaders to be active and voice out an international agenda to fight the global climate crisis and save the world.
Climate ambassadors were appointed to put the climate change agenda on the front line of any national discourse.