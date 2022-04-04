World Vision, Promasidor inaugurate boreholes for 2 communities

World Vision Ghana and Promasidor Ghana Limited have jointly inaugurated two boreholes for two communities in the Kassena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region as part of efforts to provide safe drinking water for deprived communities.
The beneficiary communities are Kurugu and Longo whose residents, especially women and children, spend several hours on a daily basis to access water for their household and economic activities.
The water facilities, which were funded by both institutions, are expected to serve about 1,000 residents in the beneficiary communities.
Excitement
Speaking in separate ceremonies to inaugurate both projects, the People and Culture Director at World Vision Ghana, Akua Mensah, said her outfit was excited to partner Promasidor Ghana in discharging its corporate social responsibilities.
She noted that the joint water project for the two under-served communities was a testament to the continued efforts of World Vision Ghana and its partners to provide safe water services for children and rural communities.
“The partnership with Promasidor Ghana has made it possible for both institutions to make financial contributions towards the drilling and construction of 11 boreholes in six regions,” she stated.
She added that “these water projects have made it possible for us to provide adequate safe drinking water for about 3,300 residents in rural communities”.
Key factor
She explained that World Vision Ghana believed that partnership remained a key factor in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying “we strongly believe that what we are doing in this partnership positions the two organisations to achieve higher targets and greater development impact.”
She stated that the collaboration between the two organisations would benefit more people if replicated by the government and various collaborators working towards achieving the bigger SDGs.
“We believe the two institutions will continue to work together to impact more people to access safe water and sanitation services,” she noted.
Basic necessity
The Commercial Director of Promasidor Ghana Limited, Mr Samir Sadaoui, said water was a basic necessity but over 2.2 billion people across the world lacked access to safe drinking water.
“Unfortunately, there exists a significant percentage of Ghanaians who fall within this global estimate,” he said, adding that it was for that reason that his outfit partnered World Vision Ghana to construct boreholes to help address the issue of access to safe drinking water in some deprived communities.
He reminded the people of the need to maintain good sanitary conditions in their respective communities, saying “anything outside of this will destroy the groundwater, hence limiting access to safe drinking water”.
“We have a role to play as community members in the protection of the environment and water bodies,” he said, adding that “we want to use this project as an advocacy platform for the provision of potable water for other deprived areas that might be facing similar challenges.”
For his part, the Chief of Kandinga, Naba Ameng-Etego II, commended the two organisations for coming together to provide the two communities with potable water to be used for their daily activities.
“This water project will improve the health of the people and help them in their farming activities towards improving their standard of living”, he said.