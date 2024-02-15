Next article: Brief background of Ghana Hotels Association Awards

Oak Plaza Hotel celebrates ‘Best Housekeeping Team’ win

Daily Graphic Feb - 15 - 2024 , 15:27

With locations in Accra-East Airport and Kumasi-Asokwa, Oak Plaza, the leading three-star hotel chain, has emerged victorious in the "Best Housekeeping Team of the Year (Three Star)" category at the prestigious 6th Ghana Hotels Association Awards.

A release issued in Accra said the award highlights Oak Plaza's commitment to exceptional service and thorough housekeeping standards.

The dedicated team has consistently strived to create a haven of comfort and cleanliness for each guest, exceeding expectations and upholding the highest industry practices.

"This award holds immense significance for us. It serves as a powerful testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of our housekeeping team.

We are deeply grateful to both our local and international patrons for their continued trust and support.

This recognition motivates us to push even further in delivering unmatched hospitality experiences," the release added.

The "Best Housekeeping Team" award adds to Oak Plaza's growing list of achievements, solidifying its position as a premier destination for guests seeking quality and personalised service in Ghana's vibrant capital.