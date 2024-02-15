Selection of awardees for 6th Ghana Hotels Association Awards

Daily Graphic Feb - 15 - 2024 , 15:56

Under the chairmanship of Dr Joseph Mensah Ansah, a renowned Tourism and Hospitality academic and practitioner, a comprehensive review of the first five editions of the Ghana Hotels Association Awards (GHA Awards) was successfully undertaken in a bid to inform the planning of the 6th edition.

Some former GHA Award winners, members of the GHA Awards Planning and Selection Committees and executives of the association participated in the exercise.

Consequently, some changes were made to the number and scope of the award categories as well as the mode of selection of the awardees.

Regarding the awards categories, the following eight (8) departmentalised awards were settled on:

Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year

Conference and Banqueting refers to the organisation and hosting of events that bring people together for various purposes, including business meetings, conferences, seminars, banquets and social gatherings.

These events are typically held in dedicated locations of a hotel with facilities and services to support the specific needs of such functions and also meet the logistical and technical requirements of such gatherings, providing spaces that can accommodate large groups, catering services, audio-visual equipment and other amenities.

These functions can be standalone events or combined, depending on the organiser's goals.

For instance, a conference might have banquet elements incorporated, offering networking opportunities during meals or evening social events.

Some guests at the 6th Ghana Hotels Association Awards held on January 27 this year

The GHA Conference and Banqueting Team Award acknowledges the exceptional prowess of a team in orchestrating seamless and memorable events.

This accolade celebrates the team’s ability to curate and execute flawless conferences and banquets that leave a lasting impression on attendees.

The team should have demonstrated skills in meticulous planning, creative event execution, high levels of client satisfaction, flexibility in accommodating diverse event requirements and exemplary coordination and communication during events.

Front of House Team of the Year

The "Front of House" team in the hospitality industry refers to staff members who directly interact with customers or guests.

These individuals play a crucial role in providing excellent customer service, creating a positive first impression and ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for guests.

The Front of House Team is critical to creating a positive customer experience, and effective communication and teamwork among team members are essential.

These individuals are often the face of the business and contribute significantly to the overall success and reputation of the establishment.

Their professionalism, friendliness and efficiency enhance the overall quality of service provided to customers or guests.

The GHA Front of House Team Award pays tribute to the heart of the hotel; its front-facing team that consistently delivers exceptional service.

This award recognises the team's exceptional customer service, effective communication and problem-solving skills, professionalism and friendliness in guest interactions.

Sajid Khan of Tang Palace Hotel received the GHA Lifetime Achievement Award

It also encompasses positive online reviews and guest testimonials, as well as the hotel's commitment to continuous training and development initiatives for the front-facing team.

Green Hotel of the Year

A "Green Hotel" refers to a lodging establishment that prioritises environmental sustainability and adopts practices aimed at reducing its impact on the environment.

Green hotels focus on incorporating eco-friendly initiatives, conservation efforts and socially responsible practices into their operations.

These initiatives can span various aspects of the hotel's functions, including construction, energy consumption, water usage, waste management and community engagement.

Green hotels aim to balance the needs of guests and the environment, promoting sustainable tourism and responsible business practices.

Certification programmes and industry standards help guests identify and choose accommodations that align with their values regarding environmental responsibility.

The GHA Green Hotel Award applauds a hotel's dedication to environmental sustainability. This accolade considers the implementation of eco-friendly practices, including energy efficiency, waste reduction and water conservation.

It also encompasses the hotel’s use of sustainable and locally sourced materials, green certification and initiatives, community engagement in environmental projects and continuous efforts to reduce the hotel's carbon footprint.

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

A Hotel Restaurant is a dining establishment located within a hotel that serves food and beverages to hotel guests and the general public.

It varies widely in terms of style, cuisine and ambience, and they play a crucial role in enhancing the overall guest experience.

It contributes significantly to the overall appeal and success of the hotel by providing a convenient and enjoyable dining experience.

A successful hotel restaurant is one which guests are anxious to visit again, a place where they feel as comfortable as in their homes.

This pleasant atmosphere is produced by courtesy and food well-cooked as well as advice in selecting from the available dishes.

Teamwork is the watchword in any hotel restaurant.

A dedicated and committed team with able leadership, under ideal working conditions, helps in fulfilling the establishment’s ultimate goal of guest satisfaction.

The GHA Hotel Restaurant Award celebrates culinary excellence and commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences.

This award evaluates the quality of food, the uniqueness of menu offerings, the ambience and the overall dining experience.

Housekeeping Team of the Year

The housekeeping team in a hotel or hospitality setting plays a critical role in ensuring cleanliness, order, and overall guest satisfaction.

Housekeeping is responsible for maintaining a clean and organised environment in various areas of the establishment, including guest rooms, public spaces, and back-of-house areas.

The housekeeping team is instrumental in creating a positive guest experience by ensuring a clean and comfortable environment.

Their attention to detail, efficiency, and commitment to maintaining high cleanliness standards contribute significantly to the overall success of the hotel or hospitality establishment.

The GHA Housekeeping Team Award recognises the unsung heroes responsible for maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and comfort throughout the hotel.

This includes the team’s consistent delivery of cleanliness, efficient room turnover with attention to detail, high levels of guest satisfaction with housekeeping services, ongoing training and development of housekeeping staff and the implementation of eco-friendly cleaning practices.

Most Customer-Oriented Hotel of the Year

A customer-oriented hotel places a strong emphasis on meeting the needs and expectations of its customers.

Such a hotel is dedicated to delivering excellent customer service, fostering positive relationships, and ensuring overall customer satisfaction.

A customer-oriented hotel consistently seeks to build strong and lasting relationships with its customer base.

By prioritising customer needs and consistently delivering exceptional service, these hotels enhance their success and reputation.

The GHA Most Customer-Oriented

There should be a proven dedication to customer satisfaction, timely and effective resolution to guest concerns, the provision of personalised service and guest recognition, innovation in improving the overall experience and positive feedback and testimonials from guests.

Most Digitalised Hotel of the Year

A digitalised hotel generally refers to a hotel that extensively leverages digital technologies to enhance the guest experience, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency.

Digitalised hotels often incorporate innovations such as mobile apps, self-service kiosks, smart room controls, and other tech-driven solutions.

The GHA Most Digitalised Hotel Award recognises a hotel’s pioneering use of digital technology to elevate the guest experience.

There should be the integration of technology for seamless check-in/check-out, innovative use of mobile apps or digital platforms for guest services, efficient use of data analytics for personalised guest experience, implementation of smart room features automation and positive guest feedback regarding the digital experience.

Most Secure Hotel of the Year

A secure hotel ensures that its security involves implementing measures to protect guests, staff, property, and information.

Security measures in a hotel encompass various aspects, including physical security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, and staff training.

Implementing a comprehensive security programme involves a combination of physical, technological, and procedural measures.

Regular assessments, training, and updates to security protocols are crucial for maintaining a secure environment in a hotel.

The GHA Most Secure Hotel Award honours a hotel's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its guests.

This award includes the hotel's implementation of comprehensive security measures, emergency preparedness and response capabilities, training programmes for staff on safety and security protocols, positive guest feedback on feeling safe during their stay and collaboration with local law enforcement and community safety initiatives.

GHA Member Hotels competed for the above eight award categories within five hotel star ratings, namely One, Two, Three, Four, and Five Star Hotels, respectively.

For the first time, the nomination for the award categories was done online.

In other words, GHA member hotels in good standing nominated themselves for various award categories (from the eight departmentalised awards) using an online portal carefully designed for that purpose.