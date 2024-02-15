Brief background of Ghana Hotels Association Awards

Daily Graphic Feb - 15 - 2024 , 15:22

The Ghana Hotels Association Awards (GHA Awards) focuses on honouring member hotels of the association that demonstrate high performance, efficiency and innovation in various aspects of the hotel industry including housekeeping, conference and banqueting, security, front of office and greening.

The aim is to shine a well-deserved light on GHA members who go the extra mile to achieve excellence in their services.

The GHA Awards is synonymous with excellence.

The Ghana Hotels Association Awards has, since its inception in 2016, awarded over 100 hotel facilities and hoteliers for their hard work, resilience and dedication to improving the industry.

Maiden awards

The maiden GHA Awards was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, on Saturday, January 23, 2016, on the theme “Promoting Quality Standards in Ghana Hotels”.

There were 30 awards categories including ‘Outstanding Achievement’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Awards which were honourary.

The second GHA Awards was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra on Saturday, January 21, 2017, on the theme “Enhancing Hotel Operations through Information and Communication Technology”.

There were 24 awards categories including the new “Green Hotel of the Year” category.

The third GHA Awards was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, on Saturday, January 20, 2018, on the theme; “Harnessing the Economic Potential of the Hotel Industry through Technology, Innovation and Cost Reduction”.

There were 23 awards categories.

The fourth GHA Awards was held at the Marriott Hotel, Airport City, Accra on Saturday, January 18, 2020, on the theme; “Reducing Hotel Rates in Ghana: Role of Government and Hotel Operators”.

There were 23 awards categories, including awards for significant contribution and lifetime achievement.

The fifth GHA Awards was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Saturday, January 22, 2022, on the “Resilience and Sustainability of the hotel Industry in Ghana”.

There were 24 awards categories under four main groups namely, Most Resilient Hotel, Most Secured Hotel, Most Digitalised Hotel and Hotel of the Year.