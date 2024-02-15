Accra City Hotel wins 2 Ghana Hotels Association awards

Daily Graphic Feb - 15 - 2024 , 15:00

In a night celebrating excellence and commitment to service, Accra City Hotel, a distinguished 4-star hotel located in the heart of the central business district of Accra, emerged as a shining star at the 6th Ghana Hotels Association Awards.

The hotel was bestowed with the prestigious titles of "Most Customer-Oriented Hotel" and "Green Hotel of the Year," cementing its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry.

Green Hotel of the Year

Accra City Hotel's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility was recognised with the "Green Hotel of the Year" award.

The hotel has adopted nine Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which drives its sustainability journey.

A partnership has also been entered with the Ghana Wildlife society, which has seen the hotel install bird boxes and conduct a survey of birds native to the hotel.

These have all been done because the hotel seeks to implement more transformative initiatives that will see it become a beacon of sustainability in the capital.

By adopting sustainable practices, Accra City Hotel not only contributes to environmental conservation, but also sets an example for the broader hospitality industry.

"We believe in responsible tourism, and being named the Green Hotel of the Year is a significant achievement for us.

Sustainability is embedded in our operations, and we will continue to explore innovative ways to minimise our environmental footprint," the Hotel’s Sustainability and Compliance Manager, Jeffrey Martin Ashiamah, stated.

Most Customer-Oriented Hotel

Further, Accra City Hotel's dedication to providing exceptional customer service has long been recognised, and the "Most Customer-Oriented Hotel" award is a testament to the hotel's unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.

From the moment guests step into the elegant lobby to the warmth of the staff's hospitality, every aspect of the hotel experience is designed with the guest in mind.

"Receiving the Most Customer-Oriented Hotel award is an honour that reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

Our goal has always been to exceed our guests' expectations, and this recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in delivering unparalleled service," Yaw Mamphey, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Accra City Hotel, said.

In the heart of Accra

The Accra City Hotel is in the heart of the Ghanaian Capital, in close proximity to the city's business and entertainment districts.

The property is 15 minutes away from the Kotoka International Airport.

The hotel is ideal for business or leisure with 196 rooms with a complimentary mini-bar.

Conference and meeting rooms are fully equipped with modern audiovisual systems, accommodating up to 250 guests.

Accra City Hotel is the first ISO certified hotel in Ghana.