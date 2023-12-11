NUGS commends govt for scrapping taxes on sanitary pad

Daniel Kenu Dec - 11 - 2023 , 06:44

Female representatives of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have commended the government for scrapping taxes on locally manufactured sanitary pads to improve the lives of girls and enhance academic work.

A letter of appreciation presented to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, on Thursday, said the zero rate VAT on locally manufactured pads was "a long-awaited and much-needed decision which, undoubtedly will have a positive impact on the lives of students."

"The decision to offer this respite on sanitary pad is not only economically beneficial but also a significant stride towards promoting gender equality and eradicating period poverty.

"Access to affordable and hygienic menstrual products is essential for every female student's physical and mental well-being," the leader of the group, Suraiya Baantima, said.

The letter of appreciation was received on behalf of the Speaker by the Deputy Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djeitro.

Ms Baantima said by making sanitary pads more affordable, the government had shown it's commitment to supporting female students' education, empowering them to pursue their dreams without being hindered by financial burden of menstrual hygiene.

She said the recent achievement had brought to light several other issues faced by female students in Ghana, "and we believe it is crucial to address these concerns to ensure a brighter future for our young women."

Majority

The second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, called on the students to urge the minority caucus in Parliament to help pass the 2024 budget and financial policy statement of the government which contained the issue of the pad.

He said if that was not done, the budget would remain a dream and the government's projects would not be implemented.

Minority

In a sharp reaction, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority caucus in Parliament was not against the passage of the budget but rather was opposed to the over 50 taxes that had been introduced which could worsen the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Indeed, according to him, the call for the scrapping of taxes on locally manufactured sanitary pads was initiated by one of their own, MP for Madina, Francis Sosu, through a private member's bill.