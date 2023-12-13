Newmont supports Eastern assemblies with COVID-19 supplies

Daily Graphic Dec - 13 - 2023 , 08:06

Newmont’s Business Unit in Africa has provided COVID-19 supplies worth GH¢506,000 to support the Asutifi North and Birim North District assemblies in the Eastern Region and Ahafo Region respectively.

The items which were donated toward the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic included RHA extraction kits, biohazard waste bin lines, disposable gowns, absolute methanol, PCR reagent and swab sticks.

Others were needles and syringes, zip lock bags, cotton wool, chlorine disinfectant, face shields, nose masks, face masks, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, tissue paper, safety goggles, gloves and disinfectants.

The presentation was also in line with Newmont’s prioritisation of the communities in which it operates where it has been consistent in providing relevant support.

Global fund

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Newmont set up a $20 million Global COVID-19 Fund to address the needs of host communities, government, and health institutions across its operational areas in the world.

The Fund has supported various interventions to reduce the spread of the infection and related mortalities.

In Ghana, Newmont funded healthcare infrastructure such as the PCR laboratory for infectious disease testing at the Abirem Government Hospital in the Eastern Region and the Kenyasi Health Centre in the Ahafo Region.

Among other things, the company further refurbished the Cold Chain Facility at the Eastern Regional Hospital to support the testing and treatment of the disease.

Essential medical equipment

Newmont also supported healthcare facilities in Ghana with essential medical equipment and supplies.

These included ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), and testing kits.

In the Eastern and Ahafo regions, the company has led extensive community outreach programmes to address the socio-economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

The company has also provided direct assistance to vulnerable populations, including the distribution of hygiene kits.

In addition to external efforts, Newmont prioritised the wellbeing of its own workforce by implementing robust health and safety measures, including comprehensive COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and flexible work arrangements to ensure the safety of its employees and their families.