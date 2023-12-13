VRA workers' union presents items to flood victims

Ezekiel E. Sottie Dec - 13 - 2023 , 08:13

The Volta River Authority (VRA) Divisional Union of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has presented assorted items to the flood victims at five safe havens in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The flood victims that number 2,017 are currently at five safe havens at Fodzoku, Dorfor-Adidome, Volo, Morklikpo and Agorveme.

The items presented included bags of maize, bags of cassava dough, bags of rice, toilet rolls, corn dough, powdered and cakes of soap, detergents, water, mosquito coils and diapers, among other items.

The Divisional Secretary of the VRA PSWU, Applause Ebenezer Sedziafa and Vice Chairperson of the Women's Association of the Union, Rejoice Mensah, presented the items on behalf of the Chairman, Fuseini Adjei.

VRA groups

Mr Sedziafa, who handed over the items at each camp to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Benedicta Homadzi, for the five beneficiary safe havens, said even though the VRA since the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams had done a lot to save the lives of the affected victims, there was the need for other groups within the VRA to also support in one way or the order.

He stated that apart from other organisations, groups and individuals who assisted in many diverse ways as fellow Ghanaians, the Ladies Association within the VRA had also presented what they had to support the affected victims and it was, therefore, the turn of the main VRA Union to also show concern; hence, the presentation of the items.

“We, the PSWU of the VRA, want you in these camps to know that we are equally feeling the way you are feeling here and that is why we thought it wise to show our love and concern, hence the items we have brought to you,” Mr Sedziafa stressed.

The NADMO Coordinator, Ms Homadzi, thanked the main VRA union for the donation and wished more would come as the situation at the various camps was tough.

Submerged farms

A 70-year-old man at the Fodzoku Camp, Mensah Gbolo, who shared his concern with the media, noted that ever since the spillage, their farms where they planted cassava and maize, among many other crops, to earn their livelihood had all been submerged and absolutely nothing was left for them.

He said it would take one whole year to plant such crops again when they got back to their villages and, therefore, appealed to the VRA to come to their aid in whatever way possible to alleviate their plight.

The Headteacher of the Fodzoku Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School, Gideon Thompson, said using the schools as safe havens for the affected communities was equally affecting the schools in many ways.

He said apart from the new furniture that was destroyed by the communities in the school, pupils attending classes under the trees on the school compound was not the best, as it was very distractive to the learners.

The other camps visited in the various communities also expressed their worries and concerns about the situation which was affecting them financially, socially and emotionally.

They, therefore, prayed to be relocated to their homes, as the flood water had subsided per the VRA’s assessment.