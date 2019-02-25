Narh-Bita Hospital launches 40th anniversary

The management of Narh-Bita Hospital(NBH) in Tema has been commended for the quality healthcare services it renders to the various communities in Tema and beyond.
A former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, gave the commendation at the launch of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the facility in Tema.
Activities earmarked for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary celebration, include free medical services, health education, games and physical exercises in deprived areas within the hospital’s operational area.
The 40th anniversary launch was attended by the Paramount Chief of Tema, Nii Adjei Krakue II, Nana Kwaku Dei, Nkosuohene of Pakro, known in private life as Mr Ransford Tetteh, who is the Editor of the Daily Graphic; Prof. Jonathan Narh Ayeh Ayetey, as well as past and present workers of the facility.
Core mandate
Prof. Akosa said even though the hospital had a small beginning, the management did not relent on its core mandate of providing the healthcare needs of the people of Tema and its environs.
“Your service to humanity is what touches me. The essence of medical service is not only for profit but also a community- spirited activity,” he said.
Prof. Akosa said private health practice had always been a cottage industry mainly due to the fact that somehow, nobody was taught medical entrepreneurship and most doctors stayed in their little cottages until they went into eternity.
He commended the founder of NBH, Dr Edward Atter Narh and his wife, Mrs Beatrice Narh, for their vision and focus in working to make the facility a multi-specialist hospital where all specialisation was conducted.
Narh-Bita School
Prof. Akosa also commended the facility for establishing the Narh-Bita School of Nursing, a private tertiary health institution to train the critical health human resources needed to man the facility.
He also commended management of the NBH for its corporate social initiatives and the impact it had made in rural areas.
Background
The hospital was initiated by Mr and Mrs Narh as a clinic in a three-bedroom house on August 1, 1979 to provide dedicated medical services for a growing population of Tema and its environs.
The hospital, which has grown and expanded currently, has 100 beds and runs 24-hour services. Since its inception, the facility has provided medical services for more than 2.5 million patients and rendered over 200 charity community services in some regions of Ghana.
To augment the human resource needs of the sector, the NBH, in 2004, established a School of Nursing, the first private tertiary health training institution in Ghana which later developed into a College of Health Sciences.
The Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Narh-Bita Hospital Dr Edward Atter Narh, said what started as a small facility serving a small town had grown and expanded touching the lives of people from Lashibi,, Prampram, Tema New Town, Afienya and Shai Hills.
He said the hospital had added alternative medicines, herbal medicine, acupuncture, homeopathy and chinese medicine to its services.
He said the hospital, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), had begun Exercise and Sports Medicine at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the development of football and sports in the country.
Challenges
The CEO of Narh-Bita Hospital has appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to improve on the current payment schedule to service providers in order to reduce the financial burden on private health providers.
