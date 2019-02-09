Murder of JB Danquah Adu: God's mill will grind - Wife

Wife of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu, has expressed frustration over the slow pace of the wheels of justice in bringing to book the perpetrators of her husband’s murder.
In a Facebook post on Saturday to commemorate the third year since the passing of her husband, the widow, Ivy Heward Mills, described Ghana’s justice system to a comedy after assurance by the police that she would be served justice “ASAP”.
Juxtaposing Ghana’s justice system to that of the UK in the murder of British politician, Jo Cox, she wrote: “It took 5 months for Jo Cox’s assailant to be apprehended, prosecuted and convicted. 3 years ago, the Ghanaian police assured me they will apprehend the murderer ASAP. Within 3 days, they had done just that and given me hope for justice. 36 months later... (three bad years & over 7 times the number of months the UK took to resolve the case of Jo Cox’s murder,) we are still watching “comedies” (previews) and the “cine” (movie / show) is yet to start.”
She, however, expressed faith that God would come through for her and her family.
She wrote:
“I woke up a few minutes ago with a cocktail of emotions- anger, hurt, renewed grief with a topping of clouds of disappointment. But a sudden wind of calm seems to be blowing over me. It’s almost as though the universe were whispering “relax, Ivy; relax...” After a prayer, a glass of water and a few deep breaths, I picked up my phone to catch up on emails and below is the content of the first email I opened:
“"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways," declares the LORD. (Isaiah 55:8) "Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for him to act." (Psalm 37:7)
“God is in no hurry. We tend to think that if God is really engaged, He will change things within the next hour or so. Certainly by sundown. Absolutely by the end of the week. But God is not a slave to the human clock. Compared to the works of mankind, He is extremely deliberate and painfully slow. As religion poet George Herbert wisely penned, “God’s mill grinds slow, but sure.”
“It’s all making sense now... that sense of calm was indeed the universe saying “relax, Ivy; relax...” I take the quotes as a message to my children and I; and I pass on the commentary to those who deemed it fit to take a life that is not their own. A life that they did not create. A life that they cannot replace.
“I might look at the entire situation with disdain but I know God is watching; He doesn’t sleep! No matter how long it takes, no matter how long... GOD’S MILL WILL GRIND.
“Continue to rest in our maker’s bosom, Kofi; continue to be a guardian angel watching over your three girls. & forgive them... them that stole all you had. Them that stole your life...”
Meanwhile, the suspects in the murder of the late legislator, Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, and Vincent Bosso have been committed to stand retrial at the High Court after the Attorney General on May 29, 2017 filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue with the first trial.