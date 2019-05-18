Man butchers friend to death over mobile phone

What began Saturday morning as an accusation of thievery of mobile phone against a friend has resulted in the fatal death of the accused.
The incident happened at Kwaprow, a community near the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region at about 10am.
According to an eyewitness, the suspect, only known as Shigele, accused the deceased, Eric of stealing his mobile phone.
The accusation and counter accusations between the two resulted in fisticuffs.
The suspect, who was on police recognisance bail in a goat stealing case, threatened to kill the deceased if he failed to produce the phone.
Ghana News Headlines
He made real his treat when he rushed to his house nearby, drew a machete and butchered the deceased in the neck.
The eyewitness said some good Samaritans in the community, rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.