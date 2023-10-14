Mahama calls for desilting of Lower Volta Basin

Timohty Gobah Oct - 14 - 2023 , 08:07

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for an urgent desilting of the Lower Volta Basin, particularly the estuary at Ada.

He said the exercise had not been carried out for some time now, and attributed that to the reduction in the volume of water flowing into the sea from the Volta River.

Speaking to journalists after touring flood affected sites in the Volta Region on Friday October 13, former President Mahama said the situation had compounded the flooding after the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled excess water from the Akosombo and the Kpong dams.

Former President Mahama, therefore, called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to take immediate measures to support communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam with relief items and other security measures to secure life and property.

He said the situation at the downstream of the dams was so precarious that it was no longer a hearsay in the face of the realities on the grounds.

He made the call when he toured some affected communities in the South, North and Central Tongu districts in the Volta Region.

He expressed disappointment over lack of support from NADMO because the government had failed to resource the organisation to offer the needed assistance in times of need.

He, therefore, called on the government to help the affected communities.

Mr Mahama thanked the VRA for coming to the aid of the affected communities.

The former President was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobina Mensah Woyome, the MP for Central Tongu, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze, the MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the MP for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, the MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, and the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, Mawutor Agbavitor.

Floods

Aside from the spillage-induced floods in the Lower Volta Basin, persistent rainfalls have caused unprecedented floods of the southern parts of the Volta Region.

Worst affected areas include parts of Dzelukope, Keta, Vui, Anloga, Dzita, Anyanui, Agbozume, Afiadenyigba, Denu, Adina, Amutinu and surrounding areas and Aflao.

Residents of the areas have been calling on the government and other organisations to come to their aid.