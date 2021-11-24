'Lovers of Kojo Antwi' donate to Motherly Love Orphanage

A group calling itself Lovers of Kojo Antwi, has donated a number of items to the Motherly love Orphanage at Kwabenya in Accra.
The donation forms part of plans to celebrate the birthday of the music Maestro Kojo Antwi.
The items donated included toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, soft drinks and some confectionaries.
Donation
At a short ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, November 24, a cheque of GH₵3000 was also presented to the orphanage.
There were cheers and appreciation from the children amidst singing and dancing.
The Founder of the group, Yaa Aso, explained that their donation also forms part of plans to support the vulnerable and orphanages in the country.
“We are here today to celebrate our Father’s birthday with the Motherly Love orphanage by presenting these items to them, to support them their basic needs. This also forms part of our efforts to support the vulnerable in society," she said.
She also noted that the group was formed to bring all lovers of Kojo Antwi together to project the craft and celebrate the music Maestro.
She added that the group will make similar donations to other regions, noting that there were lovers of Kojo Antwi across Ghana.
“We will frequently organise other activities such as organise health screening exercises for communities across the country, because we have lovers of Kojo Antwi across the country,” she added.
Appreciation
Receiving the items, the founder of the orphanage, Reverend John Azumah, thanked the group for the donation and said the money will help a great deal to settle school fees of the 58 children of the orphanage who will soon be writing their exams.
Rev. Azumah called on benevolent organisations to support them, particularly, in feeding the children and supporting their educational needs.
“We have 58 children, 33 girls and 25 boys. Two of them are in the University, eight in Senior High School, Six just completed BECE and the rest are in basic school. These items will support their feeding, while the money will settle the school fees of the 58 children.
“We thank Kojo Antwi and the group for putting a smile on our faces, and we also call on other benevolent organisation to let the birthday of Kojo Antwi challenge them to support other orphanages and the vulnerable in society,” he said.