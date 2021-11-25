Curfew on Bawku municipality over renewed chieftaincy disputes

The Ministry of the Interior has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region following renewed chieftaincy disputes in the area.
The curfew takes effect from 4.00 pm to 6.00 am of Wednesday November 24, 202.
A statement signed by the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery explained that the imposition of the curfew had been as a result of threat of insecurity in the area.
It had also placed total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.
The statement further called on residents of the area to exercise restraint as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.
Ban on smock
Meanwhile, the Regional Security Counci (REGSEC) had also banned the wearing of smock in the area with immediate effect, explaining that “This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunitions in smock and attack opponents or innocent civilians”.
Dispute
The Daily Graphic that gathered there were gun shots in the Bawku Township Tuesday night, resulting in heighten tension.
The incident is said to be linked to a planned performance of a late Bawku Naba who died 41 years ago.
Previous disturbances
This is not the first time a curfew has been imposed on the Bawku Municipality.
In May 2008, the area experienced a similar situation following clashes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi that led to the loss of five lives.
A clash between the two sides ensued in Bawku after a prominent Kusasi man was shot dead on his way home from mosque.
To avert the situation from further escalating, the Minister of Interior, then, Mr Kwamena Bartels, imposed an overnight curfew and extra police officers and soldiers were deployed to the area to enforce law and peace.
Also in December 2007, a dispute over land rights triggered fighting between rival groups of youths during a tribal festival in the town.