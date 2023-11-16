Longrich Ghana donates relief items to Volta flood victims

Daily Graphic Nov - 16 - 2023 , 09:11

The Longrich International Ghana has donated dozens of relief items to the victims in Mepe and surrounding towns that were hardest hit by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The donation by Longrich, a consumer product manufacturing conglomerate and its Ghanaian business partners, was made up of essential food and non-food supplies aimed at addressing the needs of the victims.

They included bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, packs of bottled water, packs of toiletries, detergents and mosquito repellents, and about 3,000 packs of Longrich’s Superklean sanitary pads and panty liners, all valued at over a GH¢100,000.

Presenting the items, the Country Manager of Longrich, David Dai, said the gesture was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility towards improving the welfare of the underprivileged in society.

He noted that the company and its partners considered the need to advance the relief package in response to calls for help by the affected communities and gave an assurance of more support from the organisation.

Mr Dai said after opening the company’s multimillion-dollar production factory in Nigeria, which had created hundreds of jobs, the company intended to build a similar production plant in Ghana.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed gratitude for the timely and substantial assistance provided by Longrich.

Victims

He said the donations offered significant hope to the victims that they could rely on the benevolence of individuals and organisations to recover from the traumatic experience.

Touching on Longrich’s plan to build a production plant in Ghana, Mr Ablakwa noted that the chiefs and people of the area were ready to provide land for its intended factory project in Ghana, projecting the socio-economic benefits such a project could deliver to the people.

As part of the presentation, the staff and business partners of Longrich Ghana distributed some of the sanitary items to the victims, particularly women.

Business Partners of Longrich, who contributed to the donation included Sylvia Adjoa Lawson, Mrs Lucy Mathias, Eugenia Huni Antwi, Nana Poku, Gifty Essel

Cobbah and Stella Dzikunu, and Star Directors Nick Owusu and Kennedy Amoako.

The devastating floods have left over 26,000 people displaced.

North Tongu alone has recorded some 12,633 displaced people, with families seeking refuge in tents and school buildings across 21 camps.