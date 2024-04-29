Largest banana exporter commits to revolutionising agric sector

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:38

A leading banana exporter in Ghana, Golden Exotics Limited (GEL), has climaxed its 20th-anniversary celebration with a renewed commitment to its core values of transformation and empowerment.

The company's farm, which spans 12 kilometres, is one of the biggest organic banana farms in the world and produces 90 per cent of Ghana's banana exports. It employs more than 4,000 workers and exports over 100,000 tons of bananas annually.

The Managing Director of GEL, Benedict Rich, narrated the company's evolution and the significant milestones achieved from its humble beginnings of acquiring sugar cane farms and degraded savannah land to emerging as a powerhouse in the industry.

From a modest 150 hectares in 2006, he said the company now had an expansive 1,860 hectares and continued to expand its footprints and production capacity. He said GEL had not only revolutionised the agricultural sector but also empowered local communities through job creation and social initiatives such as health care, education and community development.

He said the company's embrace of organic farming practices had further distinguished it on the global stage, now boasting one of the largest organic banana farms in the world.

Despite facing challenges such as low productivity and inadequate infrastructure, he said Golden Exotics had remained resilient, leveraging innovative solutions such as barcode marking on banana trees and solar power to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

He acknowledged the invaluable support of partners, government agencies and local communities in enabling the company's success.

Celebration

The event, which marked the culmination of a year-long anniversary, was held at the company's banana farm, at Kasunya Asutsure, in the Eastern Region. It attracted shareholders, stakeholders, employees and traditional leaders from the Kasunya community.

Government support

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, cited Golden Exotics as an example of how government incentives and facilities, coupled with astute management and expertise, could propel a company to great heights.

He announced that the company was poised to expand its markets in the West African region and capitalise on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The minister also highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the company, including a $20 million investment in the irrigation scheme and an additional $20 million to expand the Left Bank irrigation scheme.

Support

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiama Adjei, in a speech read by the Head, of Export Trade Development Ministry of Trade and Industry, Benjamin Asiam, expressed the government's commitment to supporting the export sector, including initiatives such as Business Regulatory Reform, IDIF, National Export Development Strategy and AfCFTA policies.

The CEO of the Free Zones Authority, Michael Ocquaye, lauded the company's commitment to sustainability, compassion, and innovation, and encouraged continued prioritization of employee and community well-being.

The son of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Chief Kufuor, revealed that his father played a crucial role in supporting the establishment of GEL in 2003, recognising the vast potential of plantation farming and horticulture to drive Ghana's economic growth.

The Paramount Chief of Kasunya, Nene Narh Yobo Otutuotso Akakposu V, expressed his confidence in the continued partnership between the community and GEL, guided by the principles of respect, integrity and solidarity.