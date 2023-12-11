La Nkwantanang-Madina assembly distributes street lights to electoral areas

Ezekiel E. Sottie Dec - 11 - 2023 , 07:56

As part of activities to curtail stealing, harassments and all other forms of nefarious activities in the La Nkwantanang –Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, the management of the assembly has distributed over 400 street lights to the 15 electoral areas as well as two senior high schools in the municipality.

The 15 beneficiary electoral areas were Nkwantanang East, Nkwantanang West, Tataana South, Tataana North, Social Welfare North, Social Welfare South, Madina West, North Legon and Oyarifa.

The rests were Teiman, Danfa, Ayi-Mensah, Pantang, Okataban and Adenta West.

The two senior high schools were West African Senior High School (WASS) and Legon Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC).

The La Nkwantanang–Madina Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Jennifer Dede Adjabeng who presented the street lights to the leadership of the various electoral areas said, the assembly had numerous letters and messages from the various assembly members regarding the challenges the various electoral areas were going through with regards to the nefarious activities going on in the areas as a result lack of street lights in some parts of the areas in the municipality.

That, she, said had been the concern of the assembly as security issue in all the electoral areas mattered most to the assembly.

The MCE assured the various electoral areas that the exercise would not be a nine-day wonder and it was going to continue so as to have safety in all the electoral areas of the municipality.

WASS

At the West African Senior School (WASS), the Headmistress, Dr Shine Agatha Ofori was excited that the assembly has come to the school’s aid with the street lights that the school needed most.

She explained that WASS is big school but there were no street lights in the school which made compound very dark and thieves and all other manner of people have been having the chance to enter the school and have their own way.

“Let me be frank with you MCE and your officers, ever since WASS had been brought here we have never seen any help from the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly even though we wrote many letters several times concerning our needs and made follow ups as well.

We have therefore concluded that the school has not been counted as one of the senior high schools in the municipality”, the Headmistress lamented.

She noted that her school is one of the prestigious schools not only in the La Nkwantanang–Madina Municipality but the region and the country at large and there was the need for the assembly to pay much attention to its needs, especially furniture which had huge deficit.