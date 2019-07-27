Join efforts to fight human trafficking — Gender Minister

In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, urging governments worldwide to take coordinated and consistent measures to defeat this scourge.
The plan calls for integrating the fight against human trafficking into the UN’s broader programmes in order to boost development and strengthen security worldwide.
In 2013, the General Assembly held a high-level meeting to appraise the Global Plan of Action. Member States also adopted Resolution A/RES/68/192 and designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.
This resolution declared that such a day was necessary to “raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights”.
The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda embraces goals and targets on trafficking in persons, and this calls for an end to trafficking and violence against children, as well as the need for measures against human trafficking.
Addressing a programme in Accra on Friday, July 26 to commemorate the day, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), Mrs Cynthia Morrison, said about 895 victims of human trafficking had been rescued since 2017 by the ministry, the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Economic and Organised Crime Unit.
She described the figures as encouraging but added that her outfit would intensify efforts to combat human trafficking across the country.
She explained that the efforts were necessary since perpetrators were now using all strategies to maintain their grip on the trade through various means.
Event
The event, on the theme: “Together we end human trafficking now”, was held in collaboration with the Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking (CNACT) and supported by the British High Commission.
Achievements and challenges
The minister explained that the ministry, under its Human Trafficking Secretariat, had rehabilitated 29 victims at its female adult shelter since February 1, 2019, adding, “We would also like to revive the entire Anti Human Trafficking Unit of our law enforcement agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration service, to equip them to fight the menace.”
She added that they were also increasing awareness of human trafficking particularly in the communities and focusing on implementing policies on human trafficking.
Touching on some challenges, she mentioned inadequate funding, inadequate shelter in the regions and the unwillingness on the part of the people to change their mindset about migration.
She explained that now, young people were eager to travel outside the country due to lack of jobs, but quickly added that the government was doing all it could to provide enough jobs for the youth.
She called on the public to actively support the fight against human trafficking and cautioned young people of the dangers out there.
She thanked the Ghana Immigration Service and the Police for intercepting 66 ladies last week who were about travelling to Lebanon and other gulf countries.
Support
The Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr Thomas, in his remark said the commission was supporting the ministry with GH¢60,000 in the fight against human trafficking in the country, adding that they would also collaborate effectively with NGOs in that regard.
A Traditional Leader of Adjena Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Ayimadu Brempong, who was at the event, advised security agencies to create a friendly environment when interrogating children so they could get the relevant information from them.
He also entreated his fellow traditional leaders to join in the fight, advising them to give out lands for agricultural purposes to provide work for young people.
He pledged to release a piece of land to the MOGCSP to enable it to build whatever facility was needed to support the fight.
The Coordinator of CNACT, Mr Leonard Ackon, also expressed their commitment to continue their work with the relevant authorities to end human trafficking in the country.