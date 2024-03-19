Internet challenges: Network operators to prioritise critical services

Daily Graphic Mar - 19 - 2024 , 06:23

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are to prioritise allocating more data resources to critical services while they work with subsea cable landing service providers to progressively improve internet data capacity.

This was the agreement between the National Communications Authority (NCA) and some key stakeholders at a meeting in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was to understand and find solutions to the challenges facing financial and public utility service providers regarding the impact of the current data connectivity disruptions affecting banking transactions and digital payments of utilities such as water and electricity.

The stakeholders include the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Association of Banks, the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Central Securities Depository and the Ghana Water Company Limited.

The rest are the Electricity Company of Ghana, MNOs, subsea cable landing service providers, Ghana Internet Exchange and the Accra Internet Exchange (GIX and AIX).

Statement

A statement released by the NCA and copied to the Daily Graphic said: “It was further recommended that the financial and utility service providers should in the medium to long term consider hosting critical services locally to ensure continuous service delivery in the event of a major disruption such as the current situation, and to leverage local Internet exchanges, (GIX and AIX).

“The meeting also noted that the subsea cable landing service providers and MNOs progressively continued to receive capacity from their international partners as they worked towards full restoration of data services.

“User experience will continue to improve as additional capacity becomes available,” the statement added.

Disruption to internet service since last Thursday has affected online-based services in the country, including bank transactions.

Various stakeholders, including service providers, are scrambling to rectify the situation, with officials suggesting full restoration of internet service could take a minimum of five weeks.