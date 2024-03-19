UPSA commences construction of graduate hostel

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Mar - 19 - 2024 , 06:19

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has cut the sod for the construction of an eight-storey students’ hostel.

The Executive Hostel, which would comprise 96 executive rooms, a common room and an auditorium, a restaurant, mini mart, laundry, hairdressing, barbering shops and offices, is to provide accommodation for post-graduate students of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey, who cut the sod, said the project was part of plans to increase infrastructural facilities in the university.

“As Vice-Chancellor, I shared my vision with the University Council to invest in infrastructural development and expansion through self-financing, a sure way for sustainable development in our university,” he said.

Prof. Amartey said through the self-financing model, the university had managed to invest in some major projects which had made the UPSA the fastest-growing university in the country and a shining example for others.

Currently, he said the university had a student population of 22,240, and the reason for embarking on infrastructure development as a key component of the UPSA’s growth strategy.

“We have added two more hostels to the existing ones, bringing the capacity of the hostels to 4,474.

The twin tower is also near completion, the multipurpose lecture hall and management residential facility are all ongoing,” he added.

Appreciation

For his part, the Chairman of the UPSA Governing Council, Dr Kofi Ohene-Konadu, thanked the staff of the university, including all stakeholders for their contribution to the continuous development of the university.

“To the contractor and consultant, bear in mind that UPSA does not compromise on quality.

We ask that you bear this in mind as you work assiduously to complete the project on time,” he said.