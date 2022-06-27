I was vilified but God gave me victory - Albert Dwumfour

The President-Elect of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwunfour has for the first time spoken about the vilification he went through in the hands of his opponents whilst vying for the association's presidency.
He said all sorts of allegations were levelled against him but that did not deter him from focusing on his goal of becoming the leader of the association.
He said instead of retaliating, he resorted to fasting and prayers as well as engaging the grassroots.
"We fasted, we prayed and it has come to pass...I share a word from Julius Caesar who said “I came, I saw and I conquered,” he remarked.
Speaking at a get-together organised by the Tobinco Group of Companies in his honour on Monday 27, 2022, Mr Dwumfour said his victory was a result of handwork and not vote-buying.
It would be recalled that allegations of vote-buying were levelled against the then-candidate Dwumfour ahead of the elections.
He said "People attacked us from all angles but we did not give up," he noted, adding “In all these attacks, we were selling our messages. We didn't rest, we didn't give up. We didn't attack anybody. We were focused. It was serious. They did a whole lot just to tarnish my image".
Mr Dwumfour expressed his gratitude to all those who voted for him and similarly expressed his appreciation to his campaign team, Tobinco Group of Companies, staff of Atinka Media Village and all media houses who supported his bid to become the GJA President.
He said he would work to deliver all the promises he made during his campaign.
The GJA President-elect said he would hold a thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 3, 2022 to thank God for his victory.