HumanManager collaborates with HR focus to serve more clients in Ghana

HumanManager, a frontline HR and payroll solution for Africa has collaborated with HR Focus, an international human resource magazine based in Ghana, to distribute the HumanManager software across the country.
The move is to help organisations in the country maximise their human resources (HR) and payroll management needs.
HumanManager software
The HumanManager software was first launched over 25 years ago and has far-reaching impact in over 200 firms over a two-decade period.
It is an intuitive, innovative, and easy-to-use human capital management solution for small, medium, and large-scale organisations across Africa. HumanManager has transformed HR processes, including HR planning, recruitment, and selection, human resources development, training and development, talent management, compensation, and benefits, among others, of thousands of organisations.
Collaboration
With this collaboration, HR Focus is an authorised HumanManager reseller, offering organisations across Ghana access to a wide array of services available on HumanManager. These services include: payroll management, Employee Information System (EIS), Employee Self-Service (ESS), leave management, and expense management.
Speaking on the collaboration, the Executive Director at SystemSpecs Technology, developers of HumanManager, David Okeme, said “With the constant change in the requirements of a thriving workplace in the 21st century, there is the need for more organisations to not only be aware of how they can maximise their workforce to reduce cost, improve productivity and boost their profit margins, they must also adopt technology like HumanManager to deliver all these and more in a seamless manner. Now, through HR Focus, all forward-thinking organisations can optimise technology to improve their HR and payroll processes using the HumanManager software”
The HumanManager software was fully developed by SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs – Africa’s foremost human capital management and financial technology firm. It has been designed to handle all statutory requirements and is flexible enough to accommodate various HR matters.
For his part, the Managing Director of L’AINE, the parent company of HR Focus, Mr. James Laar, indicated that the collaboration is in sync with the organisation’s vision to lead in innovating the world of work in Africa and its mission to improve upon every life and businesses with innovative HR solutions.
He said, “Our desire to continually thrive on innovative HR solutions for Africa remains unwavering. Our collaboration with HumanManager, a known name in the HR space in Africa, is geared towards introducing an increased level of comfort to organisations across Africa who desire to improve their people processes and achieve their organisation’s objectives through a committed and satisfied workforce”.